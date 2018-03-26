Man throws woman against window, assaults her in Bluffton home, report says

A Bluffton man was charged with third-degree domestic violence early Saturday morning after he allegedly threw a woman against a window at a bar and later assaulted her inside a Bluffton home.
The incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a residence on Pebble Beach Cove, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report. Deputies arrived to hear yelling coming from inside the residence.
The suspect opened the door for deputies. The victim said she and the man were at a bar drinking together. While the pair were there, the man allegedly "threw (the woman) up against a window," the report said. The woman left the bar and returned to her home where she locked the doors and windows "out of fear (the man) may try to hurt her again."
A few hours later, the man arrived, started banging on windows and begged to be let in. After an hour of this, the woman let the man in to allow him to "sleep it off" on the couch. The man then allegedly "forced" his way into the woman's bedroom, the report said.
Never miss a local story.
"After (the man) got into the bedroom, he broke a television, pinned (the woman) up against the wall, took her pants off" and sexually assaulted her, the report said. The woman was able to escape the man and called 911.
As she did this, the man allegedly began to throw and flip furniture before he "began urinating on the floor and furniture," the report said.
The woman declined to be treated by EMS and asked for the man to have domestic violence charges brought against him. She declined to press criminal sexual conduct charges.
The man told deputies that he and the woman had gotten into an argument and that nothing else had happened. Deputies noted in the report that he was intoxicated and not cooperative. He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
The Island Packet does not typically name those charged or accused of misdemeanor crimes.
Comments