The gate at Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head was damaged but not by a car

The gate at Palmetto Dunes was damaged after a bicyclist ran into it, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Palmetto Dunes Security told police the damage to the gate is estimated at $700.
The bicyclist told police he was attempting to ride through entrance to the neighborhood but failed to see the gate arm.
No charges were made but a police report filed.
A security gate at Hampton Hall neighborhood received $10,000 in damage after a man tried to force his way through earlier this week.
Last month, a security gate on Callawassie Drive was when a driver drove through it despite a security guard’s instructions to wait.
