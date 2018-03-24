Crime & Public Safety

March 24, 2018 8:46 PM

The gate at Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head was damaged but not by a car

By Teresa Moss

The gate at Palmetto Dunes was damaged after a bicyclist ran into it, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report. 

Palmetto Dunes Security told police the damage to the gate is estimated at $700. 

The bicyclist told police he was attempting to ride through entrance to the neighborhood but failed to see the gate arm. 

No charges were made but a police report filed. 

A security gate at Hampton Hall neighborhood received $10,000 in damage after a man tried to force his way through earlier this week

Last month, a security gate on Callawassie Drive was when a driver drove through it despite a security guard’s instructions to wait. 

