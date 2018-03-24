He saw the nearby police but still broke the law after drinking on Hilton head, police say

A man was arrested for disorderly conduct early Saturday morning after Beaufort County Sheriff's Deputies watched him break the law, a police report states.
Four deputies were standing by a marked police vehicle behind One Hot Mama's American Grille in the region known as "The Triangle" when they noticed a man walking past slurring his words and stumbling.
The man came to a nearby fence and stopped the report states.
"(The man) looked at us, then then turned towards the fence," the report states. "(The man) then turned around again as people began walking down the sidewalk toward him. (The man) turned and looked at us again."
After looking at the deputies multiple times he unzipped his pants and started to pee on the fence, the report states.
The report says he was a couple feet away from the deputies at this time.
He was immediately arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to holding cells at the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
