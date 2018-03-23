What to do if you suspect human trafficking attempt in Beaufort County

In the wake of a rumor about a potential kidnapping bid at the Beaufort Walmart on Saturday, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has offered tips on how to avoid becoming a victim in public places.
"If you feel like you're being followed, there's safety in numbers," Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff's Office said Friday. "Go tell an employee."
The tips come after rumors surfaced on social media earlier this week claiming there was an attempted abduction situation at the Robert Smalls Parkway store over the weekend.
Bromage said human trafficking attempts are "not commonly reported in the area." However, residents should be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity.
"Call 911 if it's suspicious and give us the opportunity to investigate," Bromage said.
Bromage also recommended the following tips:
- Take a photo of the suspicious person
- Report any license plate numbers
- If you see someone who appears to be targeted by a kidnapper, let them know, but be discreet
- Don't put yourself in danger by confronting the suspected kidnapper
- Children can also be targeted via social media. Monitor their accounts
On Wedesnday, a Walmart spokesperson said the store was not aware of any such situation, but that employees would fully cooperate with the investigation.
On Thursday evening, the Beaufort Police Department reported that at no time did the complainant say that any of the men she felt uncomfortable around confront her. An employee alleged to have called a "code Adam" or "code Amber" in response to an attempted kidnapping did not issue such a calll, police said.
