This woman is accused of credit card fraud on a Bluffton shopping trip, cops say

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help identify someone who allegedly used someone else’s credit card information for a Bluffton shopping trip, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The individual, seen on security footage, is accused of participating in financial transaction card fraud at Sam’s Club on Bluffton Road on March 14 and 15, according to the release. The suspect is believed to have used the card information while the victim still had the physical card.
Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Albertin at 843-255-3515, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 18S062877.
Comments