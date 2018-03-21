Two escape fire that badly damaged Ridgeland home

Two people escaped a Ridgeland mobile home fire unharmed late Monday night and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The fire was reported around 11 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Green Place off Lowcountry Drive, according to a Jasper County Fire-Rescue Facebook post.
The two victims were inside the home when the fire broke out and escaped before firefighters arrived.
Initial crews were assisted by the Hardeeville and Ridgeland Fire Departments.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
