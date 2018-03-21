Bluffton man threatened with video of beating, beheading unless he paid caller

A Bluffton man reported he was called multiple times by someone who threatened to beat him if he did not wire $300, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The calls were received at a residence on Essex Court around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the report. The victim told a deputy he received several calls from an unknown person who threatened him by saying that he "knew all about him" and that he "knew where he lived and "he knew what he was doing." The caller asked the victim to wire him $300, and the victim blocked the caller's number in response.
After the he blocked the number, the victim began receiving text messages from a different number, along with a video. A deputy watched the video and noted that it showed several males "violently" beating other victims who were laying on the ground."
"One of the individuals then appeared to saw one of the victims' heads off," the deputy wrote.
Never miss a local story.
The video appeared to be filmed outside of the country and was low quality, the report said.
The deputy advised the victim to ask his phone carrier to block the two phone numbers. No arrest was listed in the report.
Comments