Man does $10,000 in damage to Bluffton neighborhood gate. Can you help ID him?

Bluffton police are attempting to identify a man accused of forcing his way through a neighborhood security gate, causing $10,000 in damage.
The incident was reported in the Hampton Hall community between 3:20 a.m. and 3:40 a.m. March 11, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release.
The unidentified man got out of a light colored Chevy and attempted to force his way into the rear gate of the community.
Anyone with information on the man's identification is encouraged to all Officer C. Trotto at 843-706-4550.
Information may also be given to the department's tip line by calling 843-706-4560 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
