He stole an antique saxophone from a Bluffton store. Do you know him?

March 20, 2018 01:12 PM

Bluffton police are trying to find a man accused of stealing an antique, 1920-eras saxophone and a camera arm from a Bluffton store earlier this month.

The theft was reported around 1:50 p.m. March 8 at the Off Island Thrift Shop on Bluffton Parkway, according to a Bluffton Police Department Facebook post.

The suspect, described as a black male around 6 feet tall with a medium build, appears to be in his 30's, according to the post. He took the saxophone and a camera arm that resembled a pistol grip.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is encouraged to call Officer Grant at 843-540-2209.

Information may also be given to the Bluffton Police Department by calling 843-706-4550, the department's tip line at 843-706-4560 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

