Crime & Public Safety

This Bluffton man is missing and could be in danger. He was last seen at a car dealership

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

March 20, 2018 11:48 AM

A 28-year-old Bluffton man who was reported missing and possibly in danger Tuesday morning was last seen leaving a local car dealership, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release Tuesday morning.

Angel Gonzalez-Camacho was last seen around 10 a.m. leaving Hilton Head Honda heading west on Fording Island Road, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was driving a silver 2005 Toyota Corolla, with SC license plate 6507KL.

Gonzalez-Camacho is 5-foot-7 and 139 lbs., according to the release.

Anyone with information can call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

