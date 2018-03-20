This Bluffton man is missing and could be in danger. He was last seen at a car dealership

A 28-year-old Bluffton man who was reported missing and possibly in danger Tuesday morning was last seen leaving a local car dealership, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release Tuesday morning.
Angel Gonzalez-Camacho was last seen around 10 a.m. leaving Hilton Head Honda heading west on Fording Island Road, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was driving a silver 2005 Toyota Corolla, with SC license plate 6507KL.
Gonzalez-Camacho is 5-foot-7 and 139 lbs., according to the release.
Anyone with information can call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
