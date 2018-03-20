He robbed 4 people at gunpoint in a single day. Now he'll spend 17 years in prison

A 21-year-old Seabrook man was sentenced to 17 years in prison Monday after he robbed four people at gunpoint in a single day in 2016.
Zajhun Travist James pleaded guilty to four counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with robberies reported on Oct. 15, 2016, on County Shed and Joe Frazier roads in Burton, according to a 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office news release.
A trial was scheduled for Monday, but James entered the guilty plea instead. His sentence was handed down by Circuit Court Judge Edgar Dickson.
"In one of these cases, the defendant stuck a gun in the man's face and asked if he was scared and ready to die," Assistant Solicitor Dustin Whetsel said. "When deputies found the gun used in the robberies, it was fully loaded and had a 30-round magazine. This could have easily gone a different way."
James is the third and final defendant to be convicted in connection with the robberies.
He joins Maliek Lashon Bostick, 21, of Burton, who pleaded guilty in September to armed robbery and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and the car's driver, Sharrin Reed, who pleaded guilty in July to two counts of attempted armed robbery. She received a four year sentence.
On the day of the robberies, the trio, in a black Honda Accord, approached two men standing outside a home on County Shed Road, the release said. The victims told law enforcement that they saw a woman driving the car. Two masked men then jumped out armed with a handgun. The men stole cash and a cell phone before driving away.
The victims were able to get part of the license plate.
A short time later, a second armed robbery was reported on Joe Frazier Road. The victims in that robbery reported two men - one wearing a black shirt and the other a blue one - got out of a black Honda Accord. The victims were able to get the full license plate number in that robbery.
Five minutes later, law enforcement surrounded the Honda and found a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun, a 30-round magazine, the victims' wallets and $900 in cash.
