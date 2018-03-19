15-year-old SC girl left a note before she disappeared, told family she would be safe

A 15-year-old girl from the Charleston area has reportedly been missing from her home since Thursday.
Amber Thurlow is 5-foot-5, weighs about 110 lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Police are searching for the girl alongside Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Live 5 News in Charleston reported. Thurlow reportedly left a note for her family saying she would be gone for a few days and would be safe, but she didn't say where she was going or with whom
In her note, the teen also reportedly asked her mother not to contact police because she did not want to get in trouble, ABC News 4 reported. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray sweatshirt.
"Her entire family is worried about her and just want her to be home safe and sound," according to a Facebook post from the teen's mother. "If you see her or have any information, please contact me at 843-810-1141 or her father at 843-607-1851."
Anyone with information can call Berkeley County Sheriffs Office at 843-719-4465.
