Woman leaves purse in shopping cart at Bluffton store. These guys took it, police say

A woman's purse was stolen at the Bluffton Walmart last month by two men who saw she'd left it behind, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release.
Now investigators need help identifying them.
The theft happened Feb. 12 in the parking lot at the Bluffton Walmart.
The victim left her purse in a shopping cart after loading bags into a car and drove away.
Once she had left, two men exited their vehicle, a black Honda Civic with New York tags, and took the purse, the release said.
Anyone with information on their identities is encouraged to contact Cpl. LaVan at 843-255-3313 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-525-2777.
