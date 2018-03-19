Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety

Woman leaves purse in shopping cart at Bluffton store. These guys took it, police say

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

March 19, 2018 03:33 PM

A woman's purse was stolen at the Bluffton Walmart last month by two men who saw she'd left it behind, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release.

Now investigators need help identifying them.

The theft happened Feb. 12 in the parking lot at the Bluffton Walmart.

The victim left her purse in a shopping cart after loading bags into a car and drove away.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Once she had left, two men exited their vehicle, a black Honda Civic with New York tags, and took the purse, the release said.

Anyone with information on their identities is encouraged to contact Cpl. LaVan at 843-255-3313 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-525-2777.

  Comments  