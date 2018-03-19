Here's how many people were charged with DUI in Beaufort Co. over St. Pat's weekend

Increased enforcement and traffic checkpoints helped Beaufort County law enforcement arrest 27 people over the St. Patrick's Day weekend on driving under the influence and public intoxication charges.
The largest number of arrests came from the S.C. Highway Patrol. The patrol arrested 10 drunken drivers throughout the county from Friday through Sunday, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern.
"We brought additional troopers in and partnered with other law enforcement to conduct public safety checkpoints," Southern said Monday. "We also encouraged folks not to press their luck and find other ways of getting home."
The number is slightly larger than the 8 arrests the patrol had last year for the same weekend.
Never miss a local story.
Port Royal Police was second in number of arrests, charging six people with DUI and two with drinking in public, according to Maj. Ron Wekenmann.
Bluffton Police also charged six with DUI and one person with public intoxication, according to Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the department.
A traffic checkpoint conducted by the department at Okatie Highway and Heritage Parkway resulted in five citations and four warnings after officers checked 200 vehicles.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office charged one person with DUI and another with public disorderly conduct, according to Capt. Mark Mattox.
Beaufort Police listed no arrests for the holiday weekend.
In Savannah, 29 people were arrested of the city's two-day holiday festival on a combination of charges, city officials said. The number is down 54 from last year when the festival stretched over three days.
Comments