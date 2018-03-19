Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety

Someone dropped a wallet at a Bluffton store. This guy walked off with it, police say

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

March 19, 2018 03:14 PM

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies are for looking a man accused of picking up a wallet dropped at a Bluffton store and driving away with it.

The theft happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the Walmart parking lot, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. The suspect picked up the wallet that fell from a customer's pocket, looked inside and then left with it in a yellow SUV.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is encouraged to contact Private First Class Kaiser 843-255-3308 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  