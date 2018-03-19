They used fake $20 bills to buy food at a Bluffton McDonalds. Do you know them?

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify two men accused of using counterfeit bills to buy food at a Bluffton restaurant on March 12.
The food was purchased at the McDonald's on Fording Island Road where the two men made multiple purchases both inside the business and at the drive thru window, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. The pair used counterfeit $20 bills to buy the food.
Anyone with information about the suspects may call Sgt. Machado at 843-255-3509 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
