Bluffton woman came home in the dark, saw a man crouching beside her just-parked car

A bag of rocks was found after a Bluffton woman called 911 to report a suspicious man crouching beside her car —while she was still inside it— when she got home early Saturday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The woman returned to her Avalon Shores apartment shortly after midnight Saturday morning to see a man standing near the parking lot with "something over his shoulder," according to the report. She saw him run toward the back of the complex and then, before she got out of the car, she saw him "crouched next to her vehicle" through her mirrors.
She drove forward a bit and then in reverse and the man moved along with the car, according to the report. Eventually he ran off and the woman called 911.
The suspect was described in the report as "a black male wearing all black clothing." Deputies did not find him in the area but did find a black garbage bag with two "river rocks" that matched those of the apartment complex inside it nearby.
