Boil water advisory for part of the Lowcountry has been lifted

A boil water advisory issued Saturday for Lemon Island following a drop in water pressure caused by a power failure has been lifted, according to a release from the Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In a joint statement both agencies said that water samples taken from Lemon Island on Saturday show no bacteria in the water, and that the water is safe for human consumption.
A brief power outage overnight between Friday and Saturday caused the drop in pressure that necessitated the advisory, according to the release.
A Saturday release announcing the advisory said that when pressure drops, the chance for bacteria from soil and groundwater to enter the public water system through cracks or leaks in pipes increases. A pressure drop can also cause backflow, wherein dirty water can be sucked back into pipes..
Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority apologized in the release for any inconvenience caused by the incident.
If you have any questions or concerns, you can call (843) 987-9200 or visit bjwsa.org.
