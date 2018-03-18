Lowcountry crash leaves person trapped Sunday morning

A crash on Low Country Highway in Colleton County trapped one person in their vehicle, requiring extraction, according to a tweet from Colleton County Fire Rescue.
The accident happened in the 20000 block of Low Country Highway, according to the tweet, which was sent just before 9 a.m.
According to Google Maps, Low Country Highway is another name for US 21. The block where the accident happened is in the town of Ruffin.
A CARE Flight helicopter was called to the scene according to the tweet, and South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesperson Lance Cpl. David Jones said that one person had been transported from the scene by air.
Jones said the accident happened when a single car went off the road.
