He worked in a Hilton Head Plantation home. Weeks later he returned to rob it, police say

A man who worked in a Hilton Head Plantation home returned a few weeks later to rob it, according to a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
That man, Steven Wayne Wilson, was arrested following the Thursday, March 15 crime, which was captured on a live video feed from surveillance cameras inside the home, according to the release.
Roughly $7,000 in jewelry was taken in the burglary, which the victim was alerted to remotely, the release said. They contacted the Sheriff's Office and provided the video to them, identifying Wilson as a man whom had worked in their home a few weeks prior.
When deputies arrived on scene they found the home unsecure, the release said, and they began searching for Wilson, who was found near the Hilton Head Walmart at around 10 p.m.
In an interview, Wilson confessed to the crime, the release states. He was arrested and charged with second degree burglary and grand larceny.
He subsequently gave investigators the location of the stolen jewelry, and the items were returned to the victim, according to the release.
