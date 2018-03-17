Taylor Marie Cooper and Collin Francis McGovern.
Taylor Marie Cooper and Collin Francis McGovern. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
Taylor Marie Cooper and Collin Francis McGovern. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety

2 suspects arrested for multiple Bluffton vehicle break-ins

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

March 17, 2018 04:00 PM

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break ins that occurred in Bluffton on Monday, March 5, according to a press release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

The burglaries occurred in the Victoria Bluff neighborhood, the release states. A victim from that neighborhood captured the suspects, a man and a woman, on video and shared that video with law enforcement.

Tips to the Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as Collin Francis McGovern and Taylor Marie Cooper, and investigators received and executed a search warrant at McGovern's home on Friday, March 9, the release said.

Inside the home, several items reported stolen from the vehicle break-ins were recovered, according to the release, and arrest warrants were issued for McGovern and Cooper.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both suspects surrendered to law enforcement on Monday, March 12, the release said. Each has been charged with six counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

  Comments  