Put down that glass! Boil water advisory issued for part of Beaufort County

Residents of Lemon Island are advised to boil their water before drinking it or using it for cooking or washing dishes, according to a release from the Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority. and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
A power failure occurring overnight between Friday and Saturday affected service pumps, drastically reducing water pressure, the release said. When pressure drops, the chance for bacteria from soil and groundwater to enter the public water system through cracks or leaks in pipes increases.
A pressure drop can also cause backflow, wherein dirty water can be sucked back into pipes, the release said.
Power and full pressure have been restored, the release states, but the boil order has been issued as a precautionary measure.
Samples of drinking water are being gathered by BJWSA to test for potentially dangerous bacteria, according to the release. When it is confirmed that the water is safe, they will lift the advisory and notify the public.
Homes and businesses in the area affected are asked to use bottled or boiled water for activities such as drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, preparing food and giving to pets "until further notice," the release said.
If you have a water filter, you should contact your manufacturer to ensure it will remove all impurities before deciding to not disinfect your water, the release said.
The water should be safe for doing laundry or bathing, according to the release.
Here are the guidelines to disinfect your water:
- If water is not clear, strain it through a clean cloth to remove elements that are clouding it
- Disinfect water by bringing it to a boil. Leave it boiling for at laest a minute.
- Let the water cool. You can add a pinch of salt to each quart to make it taste better.
You can also use a small amount of bleach to disinfect your water, the release states. First you will need to find the percent of chlorine on the label, and then add it as follows.
- Between 4 and 6 percent chlorine, add two drops per quart of clear water and four per quart of cloudy water.
- Between 7 and 10 percent, add one drop per quart of clear water and two per quart of cloudy water.
- If chlorine content is unknown, add 10 drops per quart of clear water and 20 drops per quart of cloudy water.
Visit the BJWSA website for the latest information at bjwsa.org, or call (843) 987-9200.
