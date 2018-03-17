Man caught dealing drugs out of north Hilton Head parking lot, Sheriff's Office says

A man was arrested on the north side of Hilton Head Island after authorities saw what looked like a drug deal taking place out of his vehicle, according to s Sherrif's Office release.
While conducting investigations on Hilton Head Island Thursday, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office's Crime Suppression Unit witnessed the act, the release said.
They conducted a traffic stop, and a Sheriff's Department K9 tipped off authorities to the presence of drugs, which were found in an ensuing search, according to the release.
Marijuana and other controlled substances were found in the vehicle, the release states, and the driver, identified as Michael Keith Jackson, was arrested.
Jackson has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, three counts of intent to distribute a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
