Assault outside a Hilton Head pub results in broken teeth, bruised eye, report says

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an assault that left the victim with broken teeth and a bruised eye on Hilton Head Island .
The incident happened sometime between 11 p.m. Thursaday and 12:30 a.m. Friday near Mickey's Pub and Grill on William Hilton Parkway, according to a Sheriff's Office report. The victim told a deputy he was sitting outside in his vehicle waiting to give a woman a ride home when she got off work.
"Without warning" another man he knew as "Thomas" or "T.O." came up and began punching him in the face, the report said. The assailant then left when someone at the restaurant asked him to. The victim said "Thomas" had been in a relationship with the woman he was supposed to take home that night.
"(The victim) refused medical treatment from EMS," the report said.
Never miss a local story.
After the victim identified the suspect, several investigators went to the man's home and tried to speak with him, the report said.
A vehicle registered to the alleged assailant was parked at the home, but when deputies knocked, an unidentified man told them the suspect was refusing to speak with them and told them to leave the property.
"Having no charges or warrants at this time, deputies left the scene," a deputy wrote. "I will attempt to follow up with the victim and meet with (a judge) as soon as possible."
No arrest was listed in the report.
Comments