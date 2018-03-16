Man accused of kidnapping Lowcountry 4-year-old pleads not guilty to federal charges

Thomas Lawton Evans Jr., who is accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and beating and raping her mother last month, pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal charges in U.S. District Court in Charleston.

Evans, 37, of Boiling Springs, had been accused Wednesday in a three-count indictment with kidnapping involving a person under the age of 18, transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and aggravated sexual abuse of a person under the age of 12, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.

All three charges carry a maximum life sentence.

Evans also faces state charges related to the Feb. 13 kidnapping. Those charges, filed last week, are attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, 1st degree burglary, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Evans said little during the arraignment other than, "Yes, your honor" in answering questions of Magistrate Judge Bristow Marchant, reported The Post and Courier newspaper.

Marchant told attorneys to have pretrial motions filed by April 5, according to Live 5 News.

FBI documents allege Evans attacked the girl's mother as she returned home from dropping off her two older children at school in Charleston. The 4-year-old was reported missing that evening after officers found her mother beaten.

The 4-year-old was found the next day in Riverside, Alabama. Police Chief Rick Oliver said he found Evans sleeping behind the wheel of a blue Chevy Impala with Illinois plates in a wooded area. The girl, who had been in the passenger seat wearing adult-sized clothing, was taken from the car before Evans fled.





Later that night, Evans was apprehended following a police chase in rural Lauderdale County, Mississippi, according to FBI documents.

This black Honda Civic was found in the woods behind a Rutledge, Georgia, residence on Feb. 14. Thomas Lawton Evans, accused in the kidnapping of a 4-year-old Johns Island girl, has been linked to the vehicle. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

Police said the Chevy that Evans was driving had been stolen from a residence in Rutledge, Ga.. A black Honda Civic — a car Evans had been seen driving before the kidnapping — was found in a wooded area behind the Georgia residence, police reports said.

The Civic belonged to Sharon Nannette Hayden of Boiling Springs, according to her mother, Sharon Follin Jowers. She posted on Facebook that her daughter "is nowhere to be found."

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has characterized the attack and kidnapping as "random" and said there is no connection between Evans and the girl's family.

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not name victims of alleged sexual crimes.