Hilton Head couple reports break in. Then they realized they knew the suspect

A Hilton Head Island man was charged with grand larceny and second-degree burglary Wednesday after home owners spotted him on surveillance footage walking around their house and recognized him as someone who had once worked on it.
Stephen Wilson, 46, was charged in the burglary at a Cypress Marsh Drive home in Hilton Head Plantation around 5 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
One of the homeowners called 911 and reported that she was watching a live video feed from inside her house of a man walking around. She was not home at the time of the break in.
Deputies arrived and found the front door unlocked. They searched the home and surrounding area with no success. The homeowner told deputies that a gold heirloom ring valued at $6,500 and a pair of gemstone earrings valued at $500 were missing. She said she had left the home around 1:30 p.m. with her children and left the front door unlocked. She received an alert of movement within the home through her security system and saw the man walking around inside.
The woman's husband, who was out of town, also watched the video and told investigators he was "100 percent sure the suspect was named 'Steve Wilson,'" the report said. The man said Wilson was an acquaintance he had hired to paint an exterior wall and do some yard work. He hired Wilson because he had been "trying to help Wilson out since he is recently unemployed," the report said.
Wilson was later arrested at the Hilton Head Walmart around 10 p.m., according to Lt. Col. Bill Neill of the Sheriff's Office.
Neill said the Sheriff's Office recommends homeowners hire licensed, bonded and insured contractors for home repairs and improvements.
"For most contractors today, it's a selling point to say that they do a background check on workers that they hire and drug screening," Neill said. "The consumer can ask for that information. At least you know who is coming in your home and you feel relatively safe. It's no guarantee though."
Neill also recommended security systems like one the homeowner had in place.
Wilson was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center. As of Friday afternoon, he remained confined and had been assigned a $25,000 bond.
