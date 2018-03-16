Deputies investigate report of woman held at gunpoint in Hilton Head hotel room

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a report of a possible kidnapping after an anonymous caller said a woman was held at gunpoint at a Hilton Head Island hotel March 5.
The Sheriff's Office received the anonymous call on Monday, according to a report.
The caller told a deputy that a 20-year-old woman was held by a man at the Ramada Inn on Museum Street around 9:15 a.m. on March 5. The caller said a 37-year-old man, whose name was redacted from the report, used "physical force" against the woman to keep her in a hotel room.
Witnesses allegedly heard the woman try to leave the room and saw the man "brandish a small silver pistol and threaten to kill (her) if she left the room or told anyone," the report said.
A deputy spoke with an employee at the inn, who said there was a man who rented a room with a woman on the day of the incident.
The employee said the woman was spotted running away from (the man) in the parking lot. The man returned to the front desk to check out and declined to answer when the employee asked him why the woman ran from him.
No arrests were listed in the report.
