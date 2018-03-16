Hilton Head woman sent to prison for murder. So were her father and brother

The father and brother of a Hilton Head Island woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder Thursday were sentenced on the same charge in the 2012 shooting death of an 8-year-old Hilton Head boy.
Aneisha Shaire Young, 23, was found guilty of murder Thursday in the April 30, 2016 shooting death of 23-year-old Davonte Freeman, who was killed near a Ridgeland hotel. She was also found guilty in the attempted murder of Wrenshad Kwame Anderson, according to a 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office news release.
Her family is well known to prosecutors, according to Jeff Kidd, communications director for the Solicitor's Office.
Kidd said Friday that Young is the daughter of Aaron Young Sr. and sister of Aaron Young Jr., two of the three men convicted of murder after 8-year-old Khalil Singleton was shot and killed Sept. 1, 2012, as he played near his grandmother's home.
Aaron Young Sr. and Jr. were each sentenced to 30 years in prison after they were involved in a shootout with Tyrone Robinson. Robinson, who is believed to have fired the fatal shot, was sentenced to life in prison.
In addition to her murder and attempted murder convictions, Aneisha Young was also found guilty of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
She was sentenced to 30 years for Freeman's murder and 10 years for attempted murder, to be served consecutively. She also was sentenced to five years on the weapon charge, to be served concurrently.
