Hilton Head woman sentenced to 40 years in ambush-style killing at Ridgeland hotel

A Hilton Head Island woman who ambushed two brothers near a Ridgeland motel has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to a news release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Aneisha Shaire Young, 23, was found guilty Thursday of murder in the April 30, 2016, shooting death of 23-year-old Davonte Freeman and of attempted murder of Wrenshad Kwame Anderson, the news release said. She also was found guilty of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Assistant Solicitor Brian Hollen described the shooting as "a cold-blooded and cowardly act."
On the night of the shooting, shortly after midnight, Freeman and Anderson left the Siesta Motel on East Main Street and headed toward Adams Street, the news release said.
Freeman was shot in the back of the head. The Island Packet reported in 2016 that Freeman was airlifted to Savannah Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
The prosecution called 19 witnesses during the three-day trial, according to the news release. The Jasper County jury deliberated for two hours before returning a guilty verdict.
Young was sentenced to 30 years for Freeman’s murder and 10 years for attempted murder, to be served consecutively. Young also was sentenced to five years on the weapon charge, to be served concurrently.
A co-defendant, Eric Darien of Pineland, is expected to be tried at a later date, the news release said.
