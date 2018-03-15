Stock image
A 12-year-old crossing the street was seriously injured in a Savannah crash

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a crash that left a 12-year-old seriously injured on Thursday afternoon, according to a police news release.

The child was crossing E. Gwinnett Street at Harmon Street around 3:15 p.m. when he was hit by a Honda Civic traveling west on Gwinnett, according to the release. The boy was not crossing in a crosswalk.

The driver told police he was not able to stop in time and hit the child in the road, according to the release. The release does not indicate that any charges or citations had been filed by about 7 p.m.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The department's Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating, according to the release.

