Woman tries to run, is later hospitalized after suspected Bluffton overdose

A woman was hospitalized Tuesday night after she allegedly overdosed at a Bluffton home and tried to run away from emergency responders after she was placed on a stretcher.
The apparent overdose happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Sawmill Forest Drive, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report. A man inside the home called 911 and said he had recently broken up with the victim, who had been his girlfriend for six months.
He allowed her to come over for a visit. He subsequently found the woman lying on a bathroom floor. She was unresponsive, the report said.
A deputy wrote in the report that the woman had a pulse and was "guppy" breathing. he conducted a sternum rub on the woman, to which she responded, the report said. Emergency services arrived shortly after and administered Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an overdose.
The ex-boyfriend said the woman she had a history of heroin, pill and opioid use, the report said.
As the woman was being taken to Hilton Head Hospital, she leapt off the stretcher, opened the side door of an ambulance and "ran off" in the Sawmill Forest neighborhood.
She was found shortly afterward and taken to the hospital without further issue.
