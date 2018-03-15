Bluffton firefighters respond to "slow moving" brush fire near apartment complex

Bluffton firefighters spent nearly half an hour putting out a sizable brush fire reported near an apartment complex Wednesday evening.
The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. near the Reserve at Woodbridge apartments on Pebble Beach Cove, according to Capt. Lee Levesque of the Bluffton Township Fire District.
The blaze was at one point 50 feet wide and 50 feet long, Levesque said.
No injuries or property damage was reported.
It took 22 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the flames. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate, Levesque said.
Lt. Col. Bill Neill of the Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the Sheriff's Office is not currently investigating the blaze.
