Two Hilton Head kayakers were stranded in Broad Creek after a boat overturned

Two kayakers were rescued Wednesday evening from an oyster bed at the opening of the Wexford lock system, according to a release from Hilton Head Fire and Rescue.
One of the kayakers had overturned while paddling, the release said. The "strong incoming tide and heavy winds" made them unable to get the water out of the kayak and get back to the dock.
First responders arrived at about 5 p.m., borrowed a boat from Broad Creek Marina and picked up the two where the opening to the Wexford lock system closes to Haig Point Embarkation along Broad Creek, the release said.
Fire Marshal and spokesperson Joheida Fister said the two were stranded for about thirty minutes.
No injuries were reported, according to the release. The only complaint was that they were "very cold."
This is the second incident in the last two months that Hilton Head Fire and Rescue borrowed a boat from the Broad Creek Marina to rescue someone from the water, the release said.
The first incident involved an overturned boat carrying oysters in the Calibogue Sound near Buck Island. There were no injuries.
