This Savannah man killed a 4-year-old with Down syndrome by punching her in the stomach

A Savannah man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a 2016 murder of a 4-year-old and assault of a 3-year-old.
In January of 2016, detectives with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department arrested and charged then 23-year-old James Emmanuel Robinson in the murder of a child, according to a release from the SCMPD.
On Monday, Robinson was convicted for the killing of 4-year-old Lalia Hawthorne. Hawthorne, who had Down syndrome, was killed when Robinson punched her in the stomach, the Savannah Morning News reports.
He was also convicted for a similar attack on Hawthorne's 3-year-old sister Nakeita, the Morning News said. She survived the attack.
All in, he was convicted of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, WJCL reports.
Robinson was sentenced to life plus 80 years in prison, according to WSAV.
That breaks down to a life sentence for the aggravated assault and murder of Lalia Hawthorne and 20 years each on the remaining charges, to be served consecutively, WTGS reports.
Lalia Hawthorne died on Oct. 27, 2015 and a suspicious death investigation was initiated shortly thereafter, according to the SCMPD release.
Hawthorne attempted suicide following an interview with police on Oct. 29 of that year, the release said.
Before an autopsy was conducted revealing the true cause of her death, it was believed that Hawthorne had died from meningitis, according to WSAV.
Following Hathorne's murder the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services removed her three surviving siblings, aged seven, five and three, from their residence, the release said.
When handing down his sentence, Chatham County Superior Court Judge James F. Bass Jr. expressed sympathies for the victims and called the crimes "unbelievably horrendous," the Savannah Morning News reports.
