An 11-year-old boy was hurt in a downtown Charleston shooting

An 11-year-old boy was shot in downtown Charleston on Wednesday, sending him to the hospital and shutting down traffic, according to the Charleston Police Department.
The boy was shot in the right arm and was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to the department’s Twitter account. The injury was not believed to be life-threatening.
Police don’t believe the shooting near Rutledge Avenue and Race Street was random, Live 5 News reported. A man, a woman and three or more children were inside a car near that intersection when someone in another car drove by and shot at the family in the car.
Police were still investigating the shooting around 5:30 p.m. The area between Race Street and Congress Street was blocked off, but was expected to be open by about 6 p.m.
Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 to reach the on-duty Charleston Police Department Central Detective.
