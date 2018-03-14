An 11-year-old boy was hurt in a downtown Charleston shooting

An 11-year-old boy was shot in downtown Charleston on Wednesday, sending him to the hospital and shutting down traffic, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The boy was shot in the right arm and was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to the department’s Twitter account. The injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

Police don’t believe the shooting near Rutledge Avenue and Race Street was random, Live 5 News reported. A man, a woman and three or more children were inside a car near that intersection when someone in another car drove by and shot at the family in the car.

11-year-old shot in the arm while sitting in their car at Rutledge and Race streets. Suspect/suspects at large. Not random shooting. #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/XM2WaSePOT — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) March 14, 2018

A look at the car that someone shot at in downtown Charleston, there appears to be at least 4 bullet holes #chsnews pic.twitter.com/WpU8cUdq8G — Alexis Simmons (@AlexisLive5) March 14, 2018

Police were still investigating the shooting around 5:30 p.m. The area between Race Street and Congress Street was blocked off, but was expected to be open by about 6 p.m.

Rutledge btwn Race & Congress is currently closed to traffic bcuz of a shooting @ Rutledge & Race. That portion of Rutledge should reopen to traffic in the next 30 minutes. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) March 14, 2018

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 to reach the on-duty Charleston Police Department Central Detective.

Police respond to shooting near Race & Rutledge dispatch got the initial call @ 3:24 pm juvenile victim shot in the arm victim transported to MUSC with apparently non life-threatening injuries anyone with info can call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) March 14, 2018