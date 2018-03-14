Parents of Beaufort High students were greeted with a sign that they were not allowed to sign their students out between 9:50 and 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning. During this time the school held a memorial assembly for Parkland, Fla. Delayna Earley
Parents of Beaufort High students were greeted with a sign that they were not allowed to sign their students out between 9:50 and 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning. During this time the school held a memorial assembly for Parkland, Fla. Delayna Earley

Crime & Public Safety

Gun found in Lowcountry middle school on National Walkout Day; 3 boys arrested

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

March 14, 2018 05:06 PM

Three boys were arrested on Wednesday after a gun was found in a North Charleston middle school.

North Charleston Police Department charged the three Morningside Middle School students who they believe were responsible for handling or carrying the gun, Live 5 News reported. They were charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm.

After someone tipped off the school staff, the loaded gun was found in some bushes on school property, ABC News 4 reported. The juveniles, whose names were not released, are being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Schools in the Lowcountry and across the U.S. were participating in National Walkout Day on Wednesday to protest gun violence in schools and to promote tougher gun laws.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet

  Comments  