Gun found in Lowcountry middle school on National Walkout Day; 3 boys arrested

Three boys were arrested on Wednesday after a gun was found in a North Charleston middle school.

North Charleston Police Department charged the three Morningside Middle School students who they believe were responsible for handling or carrying the gun, Live 5 News reported. They were charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm.

After someone tipped off the school staff, the loaded gun was found in some bushes on school property, ABC News 4 reported. The juveniles, whose names were not released, are being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Schools in the Lowcountry and across the U.S. were participating in National Walkout Day on Wednesday to protest gun violence in schools and to promote tougher gun laws.