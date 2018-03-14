New federal indictment hints at possible motive in Lowcountry girl's kidnapping

A federal indictment handed down on Wednesday offers new information and a possible motive in the case of a Lowcountry 4-year-old's kidnapping last month.
Thomas Lawton Evans Jr., 37, of Boiling Springs, has been charged in a three-count indictment related to the kidnapping of the girl from her Johns Island home on Feb. 13.
Evans now faces federal charges including kidnapping involving a person under the age of 18, transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and aggravated sexual abuse of a person under the age of 12, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
All three charges carry a maximum life sentence.
According to court documents, Evans is accused of holding the 4-year-old for “ransom, reward and otherwise,” and willfully transporting the girl “in interstate commerce.”
Don Wood, spokesman for the FBI in Columbia, could not comment on whether or not the charges were related to sex trafficking.
Evans is also accused of crossing a state line with “the intent to engage in a sexual act” with the victim, according to court documents.
Evans initially was charged with kidnapping in a federal complaint on Feb. 15.
Evans also faces state charges of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, 1st degree burglary, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. Those charges were filed last week.
The kidnapping
FBI documents allege Evans attacked the girl's mother with a knife as she returned home from dropping off her two older children at school in Charleston.
The two younger children were unharmed, according to FBI documents. The 4-year-old was reported missing that evening after officers found her mother beaten when they were called to the house after the mother didn't pick her older children up at school.
According to the FBI report, the mother told the girl to “run and hide” and Evans assaulted the mother, causing severe brain bleeding and facial fractures.
The 4-year-old was found the next day in Riverside, Alabama, after railroad workers reported a suspicious vehicle. Police Chief Rick Oliver said he found Evans sleeping behind the wheel of a blue Chevy Impala with Illinois plates in a wooded area.
The girl, who had been in the passenger seat wearing adult-sized clothing, was taken from the car before Evans fled.
Later that night, Evans was apprehended following a police chase in rural Lauderdale County, Mississippi, according to FBI documents.
Connections?
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has characterized the attack and kidnapping as "random" and said there is no connection between Evans and the girl's family.
Though Evans' address listed on the Lauderdale County Detention Center log is 517 Mutual Drive in Charleston, Charles Francis, spokesman for the Charleston Police Department, said Evans was living Upstate before the kidnapping. He last lived at the Charleston address in 2009, Francis said.
The Mutual Drive address is only 5 minutes away from the school where the mother dropped off her children the morning of Feb. 13.
The Charleston police incident report also said there is no known relationship between Evans and the girl. The FBI report said that Evans "is not related to (the 4-year-old) in any way and does not have any legal custody of (the 4-year-old)."
Early prison release, criminal past
Evans had been released Feb. 1 on “community supervision” and was supposed to be in Spartanburg County as a part of his probation terms, according to Evans’ inmate record.
According to SCDOC’s website, the “community supervision program” is for certain offenders who have served 85 percent of their sentence.
“As the law allows and is standard practice, he was processed and released on the first of the month, February 2018, that his sentence was set to expire,” Jeffrey Taillon, SCDOC communications director said in an email to The Island Packet.
Evans has a criminal record including drug and robbery charges that dates back to 1999, according to Charleston County court records. In August 2009, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for armed robbery, second-degree robbery and drug possession charges.
Evans had 14 disciplinary actions while in prison, including threatening prison employees and taking a hostage on Dec. 18, according to South Carolina Department of Corrections records.
Other offenses included drug possession/usage, threatening to commit harm on an employee, property damage/destruction, and possessing a weapon.
An arraignment for his latest charges has been set for March 27 in Charleston. On March 5, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the state charges.
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not name victims of alleged sexual crimes.
