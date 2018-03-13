More details revealed in Lowcountry quadruple murder

A newly released account of the scene of Saturday’s brutal murders in Mount Pleasant from a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy describes the aftermath of the crimes.
The victims were identified in a release from the Charleston County Coroner as 72-year-old Joseph Manigault, 69-year-old Rose Manigault, 42-year-old Kenya Manigault, and 15-year-old Faith Manigault, all from Mount Pleasant.
Relatives of the victims said the elder Manigaults were suspect Loveqwan Matthew Shaire Scott’s grandparents, and that he was raised by them, according to the Post and Courier, which also reported that the other two victims were Scott’s aunt and his cousin.
They are believed to have died from blunt force trauma, according to arrest affidavits obtained by Live 5 News.
Never miss a local story.
Deputies discovered multiple dumbbells around the home that were taken as evidence, the report said.
When deputies found suspect Scott, according to the report, he was laying face down on the ground with his arms out to his side and a gray tank top wrapped around his hand. Screams from people surrounding the home alerted deputies inside that Scott had come outside.
That tank top wrapped around Scott’s hand was covered in blood, as was the rest of his clothing, according to the report. A search of the suspect revealed “numerous .22 caliber rounds,” though the report did not mention a gun.
After his arrest on Saturday, Scott was taken to Centre Pointe Emergency Room to have injuries to his hand treated, according to a statement from Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Roger Antonio.
A Sunday report from the Al Cannon Detention Center shows that Scott refused a bond hearing, telling officers “what is the point when I know I can’t go home anyways.”
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Comments