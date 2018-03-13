Hilton Head student grabbed teacher and tried to ‘throw her to the ground,’ report says

A female Hilton Head Island Middle School student is facing a charge after an incident with a teacher last week.
The student was charged with disturbing schools for allegedly trying to “throw” a teacher to the ground after the teacher took away her tablet, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s report.
The incident happened around noon March 7 in an 8th grade classroom. A deputy was called to the school after a resource officer was informed that the teacher had been assaulted by the student, according the report.
According to the report, another student in the class intervened when the female student allegedly “grabbed” the teacher and attempted to “throw her on the ground” when the teacher tried to take the student’s tablet away for not following instructions.
A male student was able to separate the female student in the teacher, and was then hit in the face by the female student, the report said.
The female student declined to speak with the SRO after she was read her Juvenile Miranda Rights, and was released into the custody of her mother after she was given a court date on the charge.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
