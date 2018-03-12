These 3 women left a Bluffton Tanger store with their arms full of clothing, cops say

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help identify three women who are accused of shoplifting in Bluffton, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The three women allegedly stole about $1,100 worth of items from Tommy Hilfiger at Tanger Outlets 1 on Fording Island Road on November, 26, 2017, according to the release. The women are described only as “black females” who were inside the store for about 30 minutes and each left with their arms full of clothes.
Anyone with information can call Deputy Sheriff C. Laudato 843-255-3308, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 17S255718.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
