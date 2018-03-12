Argument between women on Hilton Head ends in steak knife stab wounds, report says

A woman was treated at Hilton Head Hospital early Sunday morning for two stab wounds after an altercation involving four women on Southwood Park Drive, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A deputy was sent to meet with one of the women a little after midnight. She told the deputy she was at Mickey’s Pub and Grill on William Hilton Parkway when three women became verbally aggressive with her. The woman said she left but the three allegedly followed her in a burgundy SUV to Sandalwood Terrace.
She said the women got out of the SUV and started “beating on her vehicle,” the report said. One of the women allegedly punched her in the face and the woman said she hit the woman back “to defend herself.”
The three women left and went to the hospital, and the woman who made the report followed them there before she decided to leave and meet with a deputy.
At the hospital, the deputy learned that one of the three women in the SUV had suffered two stab wounds. The victim said she did not remember what had happened, but that the woman who called deputies stabbed her twice in her right arm.
No arrests were listed in the report.
