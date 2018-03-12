Man reports loose teeth after beating outside popular Hilton Head bar area

A man reported he had been punched several times early Saturday morning by two men who “got in his face” outside The Triangle on Hilton Head Island. He also reported he would need to see a dentist for several loose teeth, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. after the victim and a woman were dropped off at The Triangle by an Uber. As the pair waited in the parking lot, someone threw a beer bottle that broke near the victim, the report said. Two men then approached and “got in his face.” They accused him of throwing the bottle. One of the men then punched the victim in the face several times. The second man punched him once more, and the two left.
“(The victim) said several of his bottom teeth became loose as a result of the punches,” a deputy wrote. “(The victim) said his lip was cut as well and he would need to find an emergency dentist in the morning.”
The woman with the victim reported that she, too, had been struck in the jaw, but said that one of the suspects “didn’t mean to” hit her.
Never miss a local story.
No arrests were listed in the report.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments