He was arrested outside a Hilton Head bar, a gun and alcohol in hand, police say

A Hilton Head Island man was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm early Sunday morning after he allegedly brandished a fully loaded pistol near a restaurant as he consumed alcohol.
The incident was reported at One Hot Mama’s on Greenwood Drive around midnight, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. A deputy located the suspect outside the restaurant drinking a beer. The deputy asked the man if he had any weapons on him, and he said no.
However, a witness told the deputy that the suspect did indeed have a gun in his waistband. The deputy found a 9 mm pistol that was fully loaded with a round in the chamber, the report said.
The witness told deputies that he was escorting an unruly patrol out of The Lodge restaurant when some of his friends became agitated, the reports aid. As the man tried to calm everyone down, the suspect came over and “attempted to start a fight,” the witness said.
The witness said as he tried to deal with other people involved, he was told the suspect brandished a pistol in the direction of several patrons at the bar.
The suspect denied pulling a gun.
Though the man had a concealed weapons permit, he was still charged because he was consuming alcohol while in the possession of a firearm, the report said.
He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
