He saw a man reach for a gun outside a Hilton Head hotel. Then he felt the bullet

A man was taken to the hospital by a stranger Thursday after he was shot in the hand outside a Hilton head Island hotel room by a person he did not know, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The shooting happened at the Ramada Inn on Museum Street around 10:30 a.m.
The victim told a deputy that he was returning from several bars on Greenwood Drive when he went to the hotel room where he was waiting on a woman named “Summer” who he had met at one of the bars around 1:45 a.m., the report said.
While he waited, he said he drank alcoholic beverages and listened to music.
Around 10:30 a.m., he stepped outside the room to smoke and noticed a man come from around the corner in the breezeway.
The victim said he didn’t think anything of it until he saw the man reach into his waist band with his right hand.
The movement startled the victim, who ran down the stairs as he heard a single gun shot.
He ran down a flight of stairs and, at the bottom, realized he had been shot in the ring finger of his right hand, the report said.
He flagged down a female driver in the parking lot who took him to Hilton Head Hospital for treatment.
A deputy who met the victim at the hospital noted in the report that the man had been shot near the second joint of his ring finger and that he had “a large amount of blood on and about his person.”
Deputies searched the area and room the victim stayed in. Blood was found on the door of the room and on doors in the breezeway.
No arrest was listed in the report.
The victim described the shooter to deputies, but the description was not listed in the report.
