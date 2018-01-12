Stolen credit cards fund Bluffton shopping spree, Sheriff’s Office says

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and a woman who helped themselves to a stolen credit card and went on a shopping spree just before Christmas.
The individuals ran up a tab of $873 at three different Bluffton stores, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.
On Dec. 21, they used the card at the Lowes at 35 Malphrus Road, the release said.
The next day, the female suspect made a purchase at the CVS on Fording Island Road, according to the release, while the male suspect made purchases at the Target on Fording Island Road.
If you have any information about the incidents, contact Deputy Sheriff J. Nold at (843) 255-3310, or call Beaufort County Dispatch at (843) 524-2777. Reference Case 17S277669.
You can also provide information through Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372), where there is a chance you could earn a reward.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
