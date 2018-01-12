Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Edited by Michael Olinger
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Edited by Michael Olinger

Crime & Public Safety

Stolen credit cards fund Bluffton shopping spree, Sheriff’s Office says

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

January 12, 2018 12:28 PM

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and a woman who helped themselves to a stolen credit card and went on a shopping spree just before Christmas.

The individuals ran up a tab of $873 at three different Bluffton stores, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.

On Dec. 21, they used the card at the Lowes at 35 Malphrus Road, the release said.

The next day, the female suspect made a purchase at the CVS on Fording Island Road, according to the release, while the male suspect made purchases at the Target on Fording Island Road.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If you have any information about the incidents, contact Deputy Sheriff J. Nold at (843) 255-3310, or call Beaufort County Dispatch at (843) 524-2777. Reference Case 17S277669.

You can also provide information through Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372), where there is a chance you could earn a reward.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

    Katherine Lang, of Beaufort, went on a 10-day trip to California to visit her grandchildren. When she came to check the home in Pigeon Point that she is renovating, she got quite the surprise.

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there
From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017
Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 0:32

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames

View More Video