There were sirens heard across Hilton Head tonight. Here’s why

Sirens rang out as a structure fire in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island took root Thursday night.
Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue firefighters were working on the blaze at a golf maintenance facility at 67 Lighthouse Road around 8:30 p.m., Fire Marshal Joheida Fister said. The emergency call came in at 7:19 p.m., firefighters were there by 7:22 p.m. and the fire was under control at 8:14 p.m., Fister said. Firefighters could still be seen on scene at 9 p.m.
“The damage to the shed and the equipment was extensive but was contained to that area and did not spread to any of the additional buildings on site,” Fister said later Thursday night. The building stored golf course equipment, including tractors and blowers. No injuries were reported.
Four fire engines, one ambulance, the department’s truck company, a haz mat team and several Fire Rescue staff officers were on scene, Fister said.
No details on the cause and origin of the fire were immediately available.
Several social media users noted hearing sirens throughout the length of the island in Facebook posts and comments Thursday evening.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said there was not a law enforcement situation on Hilton Head Island at the time.
