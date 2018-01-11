A 71-year-old Sun City woman was arrested after a domestic stabbing incident

A 71-year-old Sun City woman has been arrested Thursday night after a stabbing incident at a Beaufort River Road home, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Linda Blanchard was arrested by about 6:30 p.m. and charged with attempted murder, Capt. Bob Bromage said Thursday night. Information on her arrest was not yet available in online Beaufort County Detention Center or Beaufort County court documents by 6:30 p.m.
A reported domestic dispute brought deputies to the neighborhood around 5:30 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The adult male victim had two stab wounds, but he was alert and declined Beaufort County EMS transportation to a local hospital, according to preliminary information from the scene, Bromage said. The location of his wounds was not immediately available to the public.
Never miss a local story.
The situation was contained, but the investigation was ongoing, Bromage said.
Neighbors should expect deputies to be in the area tonight, but there is no safety concern for the general public, according to the release.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments