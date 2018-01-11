Crime & Public Safety

$1,450 left left in a desk overnight vanishes from a Bluffton gas station

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

January 11, 2018 03:33 PM

An employee of a Bluffton gas station reported the theft of $1,450 Tuesday after she left the money unsecured in a desk overnight.

The theft was reported at the Circle K on Fording Island Road around 6:30 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The employee told a deputy that she was preparing the store for an inspection and was checking all deposits and other materials when she ran late while finishing.

She put the money in her desk to finish checking the deposits in the morning and left.

She told a deputy that it was not store policy to leave money in her desk, as it was supposed to go back in a safe, the report said. The next morning, the money was gone.

When she looked at security footage, the woman noticed a man wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, black pants and a black hat walk into the office, look around and take the money.

The Sheriff’s Office was given a copy of the footage, but no arrest was listed in the report.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

