Crime & Public Safety

Man orders a tuna sandwich on Hilton Head. There was something fishy about the cash

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

January 11, 2018 03:10 PM

A man used a $100 bill that didn’t look quite right at a Hilton Head Island restaurant Wednesday after he ordered a tuna sandwich, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The fake bill was reported around 5:30 p.m. at the Subway on William Hilton Parkway after an employee made the man his sandwich.

The man, who the employee only knew as “Carl,” entered the store and used the counterfeit $100 to pay for a 12-inch sub that cost $7.77.

At the time, the employee was busy with other customers, but later noticed that the bill had pink Chinese symbols on it and no watermarks, the report said.

By that time, the man and his sandwich was gone.

No arrest was listed in the report and deputies wrote that the Sheriff’s Office will follow up on the incident when surveillance footage becomes available.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

