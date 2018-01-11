A man was issued a trespass notice Wednesday after he was accused of stealing beer from a Bluffton store and “possibly getting naked” inside a bathroom stall.
The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the Walmart on Bluffton Road when deputies received a call of a disturbance within the store from an employee, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The employee said a man was inside a bathroom, locked in a stall and possibly naked.
A deputy wrote in the report that the employee believed the man had stolen beer from the store. However, the employee was unable to view surveillance footage to confirm that the man took the beverages without paying.
When a deputy arrived, he wrote in the report that another deputy had found the man inside lying on the floor of the bathroom. There was no mention in the report about whether the man was clothed.
The man was issued a trespass notice and left the store.
