Crime & Public Safety

He was accused of stealing beer from a Bluffton store. And ‘possibly getting naked.’

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

January 11, 2018 02:04 PM

A man was issued a trespass notice Wednesday after he was accused of stealing beer from a Bluffton store and “possibly getting naked” inside a bathroom stall.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the Walmart on Bluffton Road when deputies received a call of a disturbance within the store from an employee, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The employee said a man was inside a bathroom, locked in a stall and possibly naked.

A deputy wrote in the report that the employee believed the man had stolen beer from the store. However, the employee was unable to view surveillance footage to confirm that the man took the beverages without paying.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

When a deputy arrived, he wrote in the report that another deputy had found the man inside lying on the floor of the bathroom. There was no mention in the report about whether the man was clothed.

The man was issued a trespass notice and left the store.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

    Katherine Lang, of Beaufort, went on a 10-day trip to California to visit her grandchildren. When she came to check the home in Pigeon Point that she is renovating, she got quite the surprise.

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there
From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017
Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 0:32

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames

View More Video